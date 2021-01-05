Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

