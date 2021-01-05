Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.09

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and traded as high as $26.32. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 10,024 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Jill Fortinsky Schwartz sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $165,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 2,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,901.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

