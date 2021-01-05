PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.10 and last traded at $62.20. 1,215,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 826,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $882,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,450 shares of company stock worth $16,245,853 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 172.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

