Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $536.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.