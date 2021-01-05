Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €167.10 ($196.59).

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €158.70 ($186.71) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €158.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €146.54. Pernod Ricard SA has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

