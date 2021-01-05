Perpetual Protocol Price Up 36.9% This Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00004470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.10 million and $2.13 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00254871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00522986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,677,745 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

