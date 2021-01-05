Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Simmons restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Persimmon stock opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.49. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

