Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Up 5.1%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 273,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 276,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $70,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $116,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

