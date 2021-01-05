Phore Price Reaches $0.17 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Phore has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market cap of $3.89 million and $19,862.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001736 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,943,082 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

