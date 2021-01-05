PIBBLE Reaches Market Cap of $2.88 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $154,187.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00251135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00519938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00274981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018154 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

