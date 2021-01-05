Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $375,295.22 and $47,631.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,918,544,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

