PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PZC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

