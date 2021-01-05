PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,576. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.