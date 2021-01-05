PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,576. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
