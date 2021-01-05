PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of RCS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,362. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.