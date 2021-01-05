PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of RCS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,362. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
