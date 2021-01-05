Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for about 7.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

