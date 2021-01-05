Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Ping Identity stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -399.51. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,669 shares in the company, valued at $12,619,446.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 236,337 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after buying an additional 1,506,231 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

