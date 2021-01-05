Piper Sandler Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.26.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $145.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

