Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.