PlayChip Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $1.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00346550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024837 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

