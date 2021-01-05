Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PS. Raymond James lowered Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of PS opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 392.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.