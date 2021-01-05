POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.42

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.88 million during the quarter. POLA Orbis had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

POLA Orbis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

