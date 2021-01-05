PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.84

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.84 and traded as high as $40.96. PolyOne shares last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 379,989 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 84,212.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 396,639 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in PolyOne by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PolyOne by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 267,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,285,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,566,000 after buying an additional 203,542 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 125,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

