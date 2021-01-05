PolySwarm Reaches Market Cap of $4.01 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $32,426.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00343253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00035602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00023909 BTC.

About PolySwarm

NCT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

