PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,889.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.01 million and $3,889.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,550.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,103.14 or 0.03389009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00484921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.18 or 0.01287783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00410772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00182272 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,400,491 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

