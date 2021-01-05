PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

PWFL opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $239.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.78. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. UBS Group AG increased its position in PowerFleet by 322.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PowerFleet by 554.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,852 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PowerFleet by 3,857.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

