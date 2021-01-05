PowerPool (CVP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.79 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. PowerPool has a market cap of $12.14 million and $5.79 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00006653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

