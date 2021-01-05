Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark downgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.16.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

PD stock traded up C$3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.82. 176,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,838. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.97. The company has a market cap of C$340.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1431881 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.