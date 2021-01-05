Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $183.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $153.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $185.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.