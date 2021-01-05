Private Asset Management Inc. Has $499,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 265,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $227.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

