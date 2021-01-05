Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,508 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,755,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $323.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.