Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

