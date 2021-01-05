Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,431 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 633,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,770,918. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

