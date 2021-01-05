Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.69 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,852. The company has a market capitalization of $221.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.53. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,170 shares of company stock worth $69,978,311. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

