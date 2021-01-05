Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $220.13. 19,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,628 shares of company stock valued at $596,489. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.