Private Trust Co. NA Sells 7,478 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 957.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084,108 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.