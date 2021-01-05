Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PRGS opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $286,917.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Progress Software by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Progress Software by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Progress Software by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

