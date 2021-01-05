ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post $150.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.53 million and the highest is $169.00 million. ProPetro posted sales of $434.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $785.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.42 million to $804.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $817.56 million, with estimates ranging from $689.95 million to $999.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,301,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,028. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $814.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

