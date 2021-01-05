ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 30,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 40,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

