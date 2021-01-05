ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Shares Up 0.2%

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.83 and last traded at $73.83. 45,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 15,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury makes up about 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 6.46% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

