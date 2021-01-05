Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $749.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,328,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $17,898,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 771,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.