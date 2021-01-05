Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

PRTA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,127. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $498.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 642,236 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 5.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

