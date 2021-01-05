Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading 7.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Provention Bio traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.26. 766,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 695,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 157.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

