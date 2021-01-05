PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTCT opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $349,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,139 shares of company stock valued at $47,095,314 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.