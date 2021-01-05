PTON 1-Day Volume Hits $436.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One PTON token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, PTON has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a market cap of $479,011.14 and $436.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272099 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018221 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

