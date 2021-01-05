PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0029 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $584,581.36 and $67,524.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.57 or 0.00253473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00523049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00277765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018149 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

