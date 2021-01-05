PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 121,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $29,220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 708,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

