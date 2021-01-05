PumaPay (PMA) Price Up 14.6% This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $157,504.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinall, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.