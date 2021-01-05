Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $60.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

