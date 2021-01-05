Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Boosted by Wedbush

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

BPFH stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

