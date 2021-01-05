Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Issued By SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $166,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

